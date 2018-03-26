Electrolux Announces Launch of Pure i9 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner in the US

Electrolux is leveraging the digital expertise and consumer-focused approach of Anova–a leading smart kitchen brand acquired in 2017 by the Electrolux Group–to sell Pure i9 direct to consumer out of its newly established innovation hub in San Francisco.

"We are extremely proud of this product, which we believe will make robotic vacuum cleaners a relevant category for all consumers. This is no longer a gadget for early adopters but a high-performing vacuum cleaner that effortlessly cleans your home while you are away," said Ola Nilsson, Head of Electrolux business area Home Care and Small Domestic Appliances. "With the Pure i9, we're taking the first step in creating a truly responsive ecosystem of products for wellbeing in the home."

Electrolux has more than 100 years of experience building vacuum cleaners. The company pioneered the robotic vacuum category with the launch of Trilobite–the world's first robotic vacuum cleaner–in 2001. Electrolux is now re-entering the category in the U.S. with the launch of Pure i9.

"We are excited to be involved in launching this product in the U.S.," said Stephen Svajian, CEO and co-founder of Anova, "The way we meet and engage with consumers in social media has helped make the Anova Precision Cooker the world's best-selling sous vide device. We believe the Pure i9 has great potential with a similar approach."

Pure i9 debuted in Europe in the fall and has since earned best-in-class ratings from leading tech publications around the world. The robotic vacuum also received a 2018 iF Design Award for excellence in product design. It is available in the U.S. at purei9.com.

About Pure i9

Pure i9 is programmable through a mobile app, allowing consumers to schedule cleaning times and find information on the cleaning status. Powerful suction, triangular design and an external brush work together to help the vacuum cleaner reach corners and small areas. With 3D Vision™ technology, the device accurately scans and maps the room to detect and avoid obstacles in three dimensions–on the floor, above the floor and along edges–to map out the best cleaning path.

About Anova

Anova is the leading smart kitchen brand with its award-winning connected sous vide device, the Anova Precision Cooker. Since its inception, the company's vision has been to build an Anova Kitchen–a kitchen where devices are user-friendly, connected, and affordable, so everyone can cook like a pro. Anova was acquired in 2017 by the Electrolux Group. For more information, please visit anovaculinary.com.

About Electrolux

Electrolux shapes living for the better by reinventing taste, care and wellbeing experiences, making life more enjoyable and sustainable for millions of people. As a leading global appliance company, we place the consumer at the heart of everything we do. Through our brands, including Electrolux, AEG, Anova, Frigidaire, Westinghouse and Zanussi, we sell more than 60 million household and professional products in more than 150 markets every year. In 2017 Electrolux had sales of SEK 122 billion and employed 56,000 people around the world. For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com.

