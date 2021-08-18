Electron Microscope Market to Record CAGR of 7.73% during 2021-2025: Advantest Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, and DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS emerge as dominant vendors|Technavio

Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Electron Microscope Market Players

Advantest Corp.

The company operates in key business segments including Semiconductor and Component Test System, Mechatronics System, Services, Support and Others. The company offers MPT3000 range of electron microscopes with extreme thermal stress testing.

Carl Zeiss AG

The company offers Gemini electron optics along with a large, flexible chamber that covers all imaging and analytical needs.

DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS

The company provides electron microscopes with high contrast and small form factor.

Electron Microscope Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Electron microscope market is segmented as below:

Technology

SEM



TEM



DBEM

End-user

Industries



Institutions



Others

Application

Semiconductors



Life Sciences



Material Sciences



Nanotechnology

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America



The electron microscope market is driven by growth in the rising adoption of nanotechnology across sectors, a rising need for root-cause failure analysis, and a rise in demand for DBEMs. The miniaturization of electronic devices is one of the major trends anticipated to lead the market to grow. Vendors are increasingly focusing on reducing the size of semiconductor wafers while integrating unique features. In terms of geography, 59% of the market's growth will originate from APAC with China, Japan, and South Korea being the key revenue-contributing economies in the region.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

