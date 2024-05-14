Elevating Your Career By Finding a Purpose and Sticking to It

"True North" by Linda Fitz-Alan is released with Forbes Books

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- True North: A CEO's Journey of Constructive Restlessness, Leadership, and Purpose from Australia to Abu Dhabi by Linda Fitz-Alan is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available today on Amazon .

Linda Fitz-Alan releases True North with Forbes Books.

In True North, Fitz-Alan shares the story of her purpose-driven career, from her beginnings in Australia to her transformative roles in the United States and the Middle East. At the core of her book is the concept of constructive restlessness—the continuous longing for a goal and the endless pursuit that shapes the journey of our lives and careers. Her book outlines the power of trusting an internal compass through the real-world examples of her life.

True North urges readers not to settle for a life of "what ifs" and regrets. Fitz-Alan's story is one of constant growth, learning, and transformation, embodying the essence of constructive restlessness that propels us forward. It's a call to adventure, not for the thrills, but for growth, self-exploration, and fulfilling one's true potential.

"I have a relentless urge to build something special, not enhance another's work or idea," Fitz-Alan said. "I learned that the quiet voice whispering to me to go for it, to chance it, to give in to the restlessness, is the truest voice of all."

True North is a practical guide for starting a career, taking it to the other side of the world, thriving outside your comfort zone, and embracing rapidly changing technologies.

About Linda Fitz-Alan

Linda Fitz-Alan is the registrar and chief executive of the Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts, where she has made ADGM Courts an international trailblazer for innovative judicial services and for pioneering game-changing technology in dispute resolution. She leads the administration and operations of ADGM Courts, including the administration of cases and the design and delivery of the court's digital services and unique eCourts Platform. She also leads ADGM's extensive dispute resolution services, including the court-annexed mediation scheme, and oversees the state-of-the-art ADGM Arbitration Centre.

Fitz-Alan previously served as CEO and principal registrar of the Supreme Court of New South Wales, Australia, where she was responsible for the successful enhancement of the court's digital capability and the design, refurbishment, and consolidation of the court's civil and criminal registries, as well as the development of its human resources. She has also been a partner of two Australian law firms and held a senior legal position with a large commercial insurer in New York, USA. She is a CEDR-accredited mediator. Fitz-Alan resides in Abu Dhabi.

About Forbes Books

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

