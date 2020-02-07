Elevator & Escalator Industry Analysis 2015-2025 - Africa Expected to Emerge as a Lucrative Market; Rapidly Growing Construction Activities in the Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Elevator and Escalator Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Types, Escalator, by Applications, by Services, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this research, the Global Elevator and Escalator Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3% during 2019-25.



The global elevator and escalator market will continue to stay healthy on account of the rising installation of such solutions across segments such as commercial offices, hospitality, healthcare, transportation and residential apartments.

Additionally, projected growth in the construction market, upcoming new hotels and shopping malls coupled with increasing government spending on infrastructural development projects and increasing inflow of FDI in the construction and retail sectors across multiple regions are some of the key factors driving the global elevator and escalator market globally.



At present, Asia-Pacific accounts for the highest revenue share in the overall global elevator and escalator market. Countries such as China and India are the major contributors in the region, owing to the rapid urbanization and infrastructural development across several verticals in these countries. Further, the African region is expected to emerge as a potentially lucrative market for elevators and escalators during the forecast period, primarily due to rapidly growing construction activities in the region.



The new installation market for elevators and escalators accounted for significant revenue share in the overall market globally in 2018, owing to widespread infrastructural development across several verticals, such as residential and commercial. However, as installations continue to rise across several countries, the demand for maintenance of elevators and escalators is expected to rise in correspondence, which will propel the services market for such solutions over the coming years.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of the Report

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions



3. Global Elevator and Escalator Market Overview

3.1. Global Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

3.2. Global Elevator and Escalator Market - Industry Life Cycle, 2018

3.3. Global Elevator and Escalator Market - Porter's Five Forces

3.4. Global Elevator and Escalator Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2018 & 2025F



4. Global Elevator and Escalator Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

5. Global Elevator and Escalator Market Trends



6. Middle East Elevator and Escalator Market Overview



7. North America Elevator and Escalator Market Overview



8. Latin America Elevator and Escalator Market Overview



9. Europe Elevator and Escalator Market Overview



10. Africa Elevator and Escalator Market Overview



11. Asia-Pacific Elevator and Escalator Market Overview



12. Global Elevator and Escalator Market Opportunity Assessment



13. Global Elevator and Escalator Market Competitive Landscape

13.1. Global Elevator and Escalator Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Product Types

13.2. Global Elevator and Escalator Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters



14. Company Profiles

14.1. Otis Elevator Co.

14.2. Schindler Holding Ltd.

14.3. KONE Corporation

14.4. Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd.

14.5. Toshiba Corporation

14.6. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

14.7. Thyssenkrupp AG

14.8. Kleemann Hellas S.A.

14.9. Orona

14.10. Servicom SARL



15. Key Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w10ppe

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

