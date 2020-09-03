Elevator and Escalator Market in the United States 2020: Increasing Adoption of Smart Homes is Fueling Market Demand

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Elevator and Escalator Market in US 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The elevator and escalator market in the US is poised to grow by $ 876.82 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current US market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the changing demographics and increasing adoption of smart homes.



This study identifies the demand for modernization and maintenance as one of the prime reasons driving the elevator and escalator market in US growth during the next few years.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The elevator and escalator market in US covers the following areas:

Elevator and escalator market in US sizing

Elevator and escalator market in US forecast

Elevator and escalator market in US industry analysis.

This robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vendors that include Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., Prysmian Spa, Savaria Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., Thyssenkrupp Elevator AG, and WITTUR HOLDING GmbH. Also, the elevator and escalator market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Elevators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Escalators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

New installation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Maintenance - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Modernization - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Fujitec Co. Ltd.

KONE Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Otis Worldwide Corp.

Prysmian Spa

Savaria Corp.

Schindler Holding Ltd.

thyssenkrupp Elevator AG

WITTUR HOLDING GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ndzkg



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

