Eliminating Overhead in Private Aviation, Meet Avitor.ai the Industry's Pioneering Gen AI Platform

Avitor.ai is a generative AI tool that assists sales and operation teams in processing inquiries, qualifying leads, and booking flights 24/7.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As technology advances within the private aviation industry more individuals and businesses will have access to this traditionally exclusive industry. There are over 10 million flight inquiries annually, and roughly 90% of them are not qualified. This creates a massive burden on operators and brokers trying to provide high-quality service for every inquiry they receive.



"Accelerating tech advances and investment could create a $1.5 trillion market [in private aviation] by 2040." - Morgan Stanley

This is where CEO Wen Wang saw an opportunity to solve a market pain point, so she began developing an AI solution. Avitor.ai is a generative AI platform that automatically guides leads through the inquiry process up to their final booking. It accomplishes this by extracting flight information such as departure location, date, and arrival destination. This triggers the auto-booking process, which connects leads to our database of over 12,480 aircraft globally.

What Avitor.ai accomplishes for passengers, brokers, and operators:



AI-Enabling Operations

The Avitor.ai platform automatically collects and manages all aspects of jet bookings, including pet document inquiries, visas, aircraft specifications, in-cabin services, terminal arrangements, chauffeur services, and more.

Allows firms to engage passengers effectively outside of sales hours without increasing overhead.

Qualifies and identifies high-value leads increasing conversion rates by 50%.

How The Recommendation Algorithm Works

Our algorithm recommends cost-effective aircraft options for your route including empty legs.

Operators only receive flight inquiries relevant to their established routes.

Brokers experience a massive cut to overhead by not having to service and qualify individual leads.

Enhancing Customer Experiences

Avitor.ai suggests personalized itineraries, recommends in-flight services, and predicts individual preferences, from catering options to entertainment choices.

Queries will be answered on the spot without dozens of back-and-forth emails and phone calls.

Only when the lead is qualified will they be directed to a human representative.

The Future of Private Jet Travel

Avitor.ai is not just a technological advancement; it's a shift in the private jet industry. As the platform evolves, it promises more innovative solutions, from real-time language translation and extensive hospitality services to advanced trip technology powered by AI.

For information about how Avitor.ai is revolutionizing the private jet industry, visit Avitor.ai.

Contact:

Wen Wang, CEO

[email protected]

SOURCE Avitor