Elite Investment Events Launches Excess Return International Conference in New York, Bringing Together Global Limited and General Partners Investing Globally and in Africa

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Investment Events is excited to announce the Excess Return International Conference launch, set to take place in New York on September 25th - 28th, 2023. This conference is specifically designed for limited partners (LPs) and general partners (GPs) interested in global investment opportunities, including those in Africa.

The annual Excess Return International 2023 is an event for investment professionals, venture capitalists, private equity firms, institutional investors, and other stakeholders in the global investment landscape. The event will feature a dynamic agenda, including keynote presentations, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities to foster knowledge exchange, deal-making, and collaboration. With our global network, deep industry knowledge, and dedication to excellence, we are confident this event will provide unrivaled value to all participants and generate excess returns for investors.

"We are thrilled to launch the Excess Return International Conference and bring together some of the most innovative and forward-thinking investors from around the world," said Eunice Ajim, CEO of Elite Investment Events. "Our goal is to create a platform for LPs and GPs to connect, share knowledge, and explore investment opportunities in Africa and other regions. This conference will be an incredible opportunity for investors to learn from one another and gain insights into emerging trends and technologies."

The Excess Return International Conference is a rebranding of the previously scheduled Africa VC Summit, which has been postponed to provide attendees with a more comprehensive global investment experience. This new event will attract hundreds of attendees worldwide, including LPs, GPs, entrepreneurs, and other key stakeholders.

The Excess Return International Conference is scheduled for September 25th - 28th, 2023, in New York. For more information about the event and to stay updated on the latest developments or to become a partner, please visit https://exreturn.com or send an email to [email protected]

