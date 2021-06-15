Elite Soccer Camp Set To Give Aspiring Young Players The Chance To Shine This Summer

The three-day elite soccer camp at Pride Field, University of Southern Mississippi, which will be open to boys and girls between the ages of 14-18, will run from 16 th – 18 th July and includes a professional-style scouting combine featuring a variety of physical and mental tests, alongside clinics with elite coaching staff from MLS-owned USL side, Loudoun United , New Orleans Spartans and a leading Spanish LaLiga club.

Talented young soccer players will be given the opportunity to be evaluated by professional scouts as part of a new camp.

The hand-selected coaches have all demonstrated outstanding credentials in youth player development and sporting achievement, ensuring that aspiring soccer stars at the camp will learn from the best and have the opportunity to fulfil their potential.



Two of the most talented players to be identified in the Hattiesburg camp will also be invited in 2022 to a private coaching clinic with former Manchester United goalkeeper, Chris Turner, who is now Director of Football at Wakefield AFC in England.



ProLinked was created with the ambition to empower athletes through physical camps and its innovative technology solution, which enables up-and-coming athletes to create an interactive social media profile upon registration, where players can promote themselves through the sharing of highlights, stats, credentials and academics. In addition, the platform provides an opportunity for users to build valuable connections within the sports industry, ensuring that athletes are given the best possible prospects for their future development.



The Hattiesburg camp costs $300 for those athletes attending the one-day program with scouting combined. The three-day camp, which offers a more personalized training experience, costs $425 and is limited to 150 places.



Tickets are also available to College Scouts ($300,) alongside 30 tickets for certified agents ($1500) to enable them to collect data and introduce themselves to the talent on display.



Tickets for the Hattiesburg camp are on sale now via the following link.



To find out more, visit www.prolinked.net.

Contact: Donte Savage, 971-207-5642 or 702-810-9070, [email protected]

SOURCE ProLinked Inc.

Related Links

http://www.prolinked.net

