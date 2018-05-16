Ellipse Global CEO Calls for More Incident Command System-Trained Personnel to Support Natural Disasters, Mobile Event Operations

The Ellipse Global chief executive makes a strong case for standardizing response protocols to reduce financial waste, which for larger deployments can run into the millions - even billions - of dollars. It's not just financial capital at risk, he argues. Human capital that could be strategically deployed to achieve better outcomes isn't utilized properly. The same principle applies to equipment.

Mr. Humphreys suggests that operational reforms are needed in order to meet the challenges posed by federal disaster relief funding constraints. Earlier this year congressional lawmakers appropriated $23.5 billion to replenish the federal government's Disaster Relief Fund (DRF) in preparation for the upcoming storm season, an impressive number until weighed against the clean-up costs associated with hurricanes Harvey and Irma - estimated to be as high as $190 billion and $100 billion, respectively. And the combined total doesn't include federally declared disasters such as Maria or nine other storms last year that cost in the neighborhood of $1 billion each.

Large mobile response companies such as Ellipse Global, which employ Incident Command System-trained personnel, effectively increase operating and financial efficiencies. Measures guide personnel through at least five functional areas: command, operations, planning, logistics, as well as finance and administration. The system is not only used in disaster relief situations, but also covers mobile deployments for large-scale public events, training exercises, and other extended field engagements.

About Ellipse Global

Based in Snohomish, Washington, near Seattle, Ellipse Global and its operating subsidiaries form one of the largest integrated mobile support services and disaster relief companies in North America. The company is a market leader in event support and logistics, crisis management and incident response. Ellipse subsidiaries include Incident Catering Services, Inc., OK's Cascade Company, LLC and GFP Response.

