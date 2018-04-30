Eltek Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report

About Eltek

Eltek – "Innovation Across the Board", is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), and is the Israeli leader in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices. Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek has ITAR, AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics permits and its customers include top of the line companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Eltek was founded in 1970. The Company's headquarters, and R&D, production and marketing center is located in Israel. Eltek operates also through its subsidiaries in North America and Europe, and by agents and distributors in Europe, India, South Africa and South America.

