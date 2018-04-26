eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards

Both products are part of the Fluke Accelix™ reliability platform that connects maintenance software to data gathering devices and integrates with third party solution providers. The cost-effective system combines flexible software with familiar wireless inspection tools to deliver accurate data to reliability and maintenance professionals, enabling them to have the key indicators of asset health on their screens anywhere and at all times.

"eMaint CMMS — along with Fluke sensors and monitors like the 3540 FC — enable maintenance and reliability managers to capture accurate, continuous data and manage their assets more efficiently," said David O'Reilly, president of Fluke Digital Systems. "These awards validate Fluke's commitment to delivering innovative solutions to help our customers streamline maintenance processes and improve equipment reliability."

eMaint CMMS advances data-driven maintenance

The eMaint CMMS provides companies with an integrated system that improves the way organizations manage maintenance operations, resources, and compliance. The integration of multiple data sources allows faster and better maintenance decisions that maximize the utilization of resources.

Fluke 3540 FC provides continuous power monitoring

The 3540 FC 3-Phase Power Monitor is a compact device to monitor three-phase systems and stream data using the Fluke Connect® software. The measurement data is available on any connected device using the Fluke Connect mobile app or web interface.

For more information on eMaint CMMS, visit: www.emaint.com. For more information on the Fluke 3540 FC Three-Phase Power Monitor, visit: connect.fluke.com/en/stores/product/fluke-3540-fc-three-phase-power-monitor.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.

FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

