eMars Supports Davis Bacon Act and American Jobs Plan

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eMars/Compliant Client was created in 2001 to give construction company owners an easy, flawless, paperless way to be compliant with the Davis Bacon Act that enforces a prevailing wage and 31 other compliance issues. Compliant Client web was designed with input from the Department of Labor and contractors. Government auditors are given a portal to view the progress of every project. A real-time environment was created to block contractors from altering pay rates then submitting payroll.

The new American Jobs Plan that calls for the rebuilding of the United States infrastructure works hand in hand with the Davis Bacon Act. This 1931 act requires private contractors to be in compliance with each check paid to employees on all federally funded construction projects over $2,000.

The American Jobs Plan offers fixed highways, rebuilt bridges, upgraded ports, airports and transit systems built with properly paid American workers.

Construction companies, however, need a streamlined way to stay in compliance with the Davis Bacon Act.

Stiff fines and jail time can result if payroll checks are not in compliance.

Many construction companies, however, prepare their payrolls manually. A study of 100,000 manually prepared payrolls shows that 20% of these payrolls will contain 1 or more errors.

More than 56,000 contractors handling projects in 45 states, Guam, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico use Compliant Client. This system processes between 2,000 and 3,000 payrolls a day. Some payrolls have thousands of workers.

Compliant Client provides immediate, concurrent, real time visibility of all payroll records of the sub, prime, plus - the owner agency. All screens are printable via this paperless system. Every submitted payroll is audited, online and in real time. The results are instantaneous, allowing for immediate corrections.

A typical payroll is prepared in less than 5 minutes.

Compliant Client requires a PC and about 30 minutes of training. Complete implementation takes less than 1 day. Users report an 80% productivity improvement over manual payrolls.

Compliant Client also encrypts it's at rest data.

"Security is tantamount", says Woody Chamberlain, President of eMars/Compliant Client.

Mr. Chamberlain continued: "Users have a choice of 13 different security roles. Each role enables the user to perform defined processes."

Compliant Client clients have not had any random Department of Labor audits for the past 6 years.

