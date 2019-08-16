Embolotherapy Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Embolotherapy Market by Product (Embolic Agents (Microspheres, Detachable Coils, Pushable Coils), Guidewires), Disease (Oncology, Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular), Procedure, End User (Hospitals, Clinics, ASC, Academia) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Embolotherapy Market is Projected to Reach USD 4.9 Billion By 2024 from USD 3.3 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2024.

The embolotherapy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period



The growth of this market is primarily driven by the rising burden of target diseases and increasing investments, funds, and grants for the development of novel products. Moreover, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, favorable reimbursement scenario, and new product launches in the market are further supporting the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, stringent regulatory frameworks for product commercialization and the strong market positioning of alternative treatments are expected to limit the optimal adoption of embolotherapy devices during the forecast period.



The cancer segment, by disease indication, accounted for the largest share of the embolotherapy market in 2018



In terms of disease indication, embolotherapy market is classified into cancer, peripheral vascular diseases, neurological diseases, urological & nephrological disorders, and gastrointestinal disorders. The high success rate and less post-operative complication rate associated with embolotherapy procedures coupled with the rising incidences of liver cancer and hepatocellular cancer are the key factors fueling the demand for embolotherapy devices for cancer disease indication. For instance, liver cancer is the fifth most common cancer in men and the ninth most common in women.



The embolic agents segment, by product, is to register a significant growth rate owing to new product approvals



Based on product, the embolotherapy market is broadly segmented into embolic agents and support devices. The embolic agent's segment is further sub-segmented into embolic coils, embolic plug systems, liquid embolic agents, microspheres, and detachable balloons. Whereas, the support devices segment includes microcatheters and guidewires. The embolic agents segment is anticipated to register the highest growth over the forecast period owing to new product approvals and launches in the segment. For instance, in 2019, Terumo received the FDA Premarket Approval (PMA) for the WEB Aneurysm Embolization System.' Moreover, in 2018, Medtronic launched OptiSphere embolization spheres in the US as well as the Concerto 3D detachable coil system in Ireland.



The US market, by region, commanded the largest market share in 2018



On the basis of region, the embolotherapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The US held the major share of the global embolotherapy market in 2018. Factors such as the favorable reimbursement scenario in the US, growing target patient population (CVDs, neurovascular diseases, cancer, and uterine fibroids), increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, new product launches and technological advancements in embolotherapy devices, and the presence of key players in the region are driving the growth of the embolotherapy market in the US.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Growing Target Patient Population

Rising Patient Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Funding & Investments By Government and Private Organizations

Technological Advancements in Embolotherapy Devices

Favorable Reimbursement Scenario for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Restraints

Lack of Sufficient Evidence & Unfavorable Regulatory Scenario

Strong Market Positioning of Alternative Therapies

Opportunities

Growth Opportunities Offered By Emerging Markets

Expanding Applications of Embolization Devices

Challenges

Dearth of Skilled Surgeons

High Costs and Resulting Difficulties in Accessing Embolization in Developing Countries

Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories

Acandis GmbH

Balt Extrusion

Boston Scientific Corporation

BTG PLC

Cook Medical

Johnson & Johnson

Kaneka Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Meril Life Sciences Pvt., Ltd.

Merit Medical Systems

Penumbra, Inc.

Sirtex Medical Limited

Stryker Corporation

Terumo Corporation

