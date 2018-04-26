Embrace® Active Scar Defense And Serena Williams Team Up To Talk About Motherhood, Healing And Her Beautiful Return To Tennis

Serena Williams is a woman who embodies strength and grace – as a world caliber athlete, she juggles the demands of motherhood, career and marriage without skipping a beat. Williams' recovery from her C-section and subsequent surgery was more challenging than she ever envisioned. She needed to heal quickly, as she prepared for her return, that's when she found embrace, the first of its kind scar therapy that relieves the skin's natural tension, treating the root cause of scarring.

"The pain from my C-section was pain I've never experienced before," said Williams. "Embrace immediately helped with the pain and discomfort, and helped it look a lot better, really fast. It worked wonders for me."

Embrace is a clear silicone dressing that works by gently contracting to hold the sides of a closed incision together, thereby reducing tension around the site to prevent scar tissue formation. It was developed by world-renowned scar experts from Stanford University and is the only product proven in multiple clinical trials to off-load tension to successfully prevent the appearance of dark, raised, visible scars. Embrace also protects the incision from movement and everyday stress, which reduces the widening and thickening of a scar. Embrace is intended for new scars that are less than six months old and it can be used on all ages and skin types.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with one of the greatest athletes and female role models of all time, Serena Williams. Knowing that embrace helped someone as strong as Serena during her road to recovery and journey to motherhood is truly inspiring," says Kelley Lipman, President and Chief Commercial Officer for Neodyne. "We are honored to share her positive experience with embrace, in hopes that her story will help thousands of other women who have C-sections or undergo surgical procedures, regain their confidence and quickly return to their families, careers and lives much more comfortably."

Williams' goal is to educate and empower others to take control of their own post-surgical recovery process after her positive results with embrace. "I love who I am, and I encourage other women to love and embrace who they are. But remember you have some control over your healing process. Choose the best products that support your healing journey and deliver real results. For me, that was embrace® Active Scar Defense," shared Williams.

Williams will appear in the brand's public relations, digital and social media campaigns, as well as retail and advertising. Embrace is available on the brand website (www.embracescartherapy.com), on Amazon, in plastic surgery offices and at select retail outlets. To learn more about embrace® Active Scar Defense, visit www.embracescartherapy.com or call 1-855-722-7879.

