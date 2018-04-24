EMBRAER S.A. - Norway's Widerøe Completes First Revenue Flight of an E190-E2

Today's flight marks the official entry into service of the first of three new E-Jets E2s that Embraer has developed to succeed its first-generation E-Jets. Deliveries of the larger E195-E2 are planned to start in 2019, and in 2021 for the smaller E175-E2.

"This is a truly historic day for the E-Jets program and for Embraer," said John Slattery, President & CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation. "The first revenue flight is the crowning achievement of years of hard work and planning. I know Widerøe's customers are going to love flying on a such a green airplane."

Widerøe passengers experienced a quiet, environmentally-friendly flight on the 672 nm sector. The E190-E2 has the lowest external noise and emissions levels of any aircraft in its category and burns 17.3% less fuel than the current-generation E190.

The completely redesigned and pleasant E2 cabin interior features new acoustic treatments, an improved quiet air conditioning system and more stowage space. In some flight conditions, cabin noise levels in the E2 are 50% lower than in the main competitor.

The lowest community noise margins in the airline industry were achieved through a combination of low-drag and low-noise airframe design with outstanding field performance. These features reduce required engine thrust making the E2 much quieter during approach and take-off.

Stein Nilsen, Widerøe's President & CEO, spoke after the flight landed. "Today, we're celebrating the beginning of a new era for Widerøe. It's the first jet in our fleet. And we'll always have the distinction of being the first airline to fly the E2. We see a bright future with our new E2 jets."

Widerøe will receive two more E190-E2s this year. It holds purchase rights for an additional 12 E2s. The total value of the order is approximately USD 873 million if all rights are exercised.

Embraer is the world's leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats. The Company has 100 customers from all over the world operating the ERJ and the E-Jet families of aircraft. For the E-Jets program alone, Embraer has logged more than 1,800 orders and 1,400 deliveries, redefining the traditional concept of regional aircraft by operating across a range of business applications.

