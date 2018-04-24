EMBRAER S.A. - Norway's Widerøe Completes First Revenue Flight of an E190-E2

BERGEN, Norway, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Widerøe, Scandinavia's largest regional airline, completed the first scheduled passenger flight of an Embraer E190-E2 this morning. The aircraft, registered LN-WEA and operating as flight WF622, departed Bergen Airport on time at 7:35 AM and arrived at Tromsø Airport two hours later at 9:35 AM local time. The flight was sold out.
Today's flight marks the official entry into service of the first of three new E-Jets E2s that Embraer has developed to succeed its first-generation E-Jets. Deliveries of the larger E195-E2 are planned to start in 2019, and in 2021 for the smaller E175-E2.
"This is a truly historic day for the E-Jets program and for Embraer," said John Slattery, President & CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation. "The first revenue flight is the crowning achievement of years of hard work and planning. I know Widerøe's customers are going to love flying on a such a green airplane."
Widerøe passengers experienced a quiet, environmentally-friendly flight on the 672 nm sector. The E190-E2 has the lowest external noise and emissions levels of any aircraft in its category and burns 17.3% less fuel than the current-generation E190.
The completely redesigned and pleasant E2 cabin interior features new acoustic treatments, an improved quiet air conditioning system and more stowage space. In some flight conditions, cabin noise levels in the E2 are 50% lower than in the main competitor.
The lowest community noise margins in the airline industry were achieved through a combination of low-drag and low-noise airframe design with outstanding field performance. These features reduce required engine thrust making the E2 much quieter during approach and take-off.
Stein Nilsen, Widerøe's President & CEO, spoke after the flight landed. "Today, we're celebrating the beginning of a new era for Widerøe. It's the first jet in our fleet. And we'll always have the distinction of being the first airline to fly the E2. We see a bright future with our new E2 jets."
Widerøe will receive two more E190-E2s this year. It holds purchase rights for an additional 12 E2s. The total value of the order is approximately USD 873 million if all rights are exercised.
Embraer is the world's leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats. The Company has 100 customers from all over the world operating the ERJ and the E-Jet families of aircraft. For the E-Jets program alone, Embraer has logged more than 1,800 orders and 1,400 deliveries, redefining the traditional concept of regional aircraft by operating across a range of business applications.
Follow us on Twitter: @Embraer
PRESS OFFICES:
Headquarters (Brazil)
Corporate Communications
press@embraer.com.br
Cell: +55 12 98152 4845
Tel.: +55 11 3841 6085
North America
Alyssa Ten Eyck
ayeck@embraer.com
Cell: +1 954 383 0460
Tel.: +1 954 359 3847
Europe, Middle East and Africa
Guy Douglas
guy.douglas@nl.embraer.com
Cell: +31 (0)657120121
Tell: +31 (0)202158109
China
Mirage Zhong
mirage.zhong@bjs.embraer.com
Cell: +86 185 1378 5180
Tel.: +86 10 6598 9988
Asia Pacific
Nilma Missir-Boissac
nilma.boissac@sin.embraer.com
Cell: +65 9012 8428
Tel.: +65 6305 9955
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/embraer-sa---norways-wideroe-completes-first-revenue-flight-of-an-e190-e2-300635300.html
SOURCE Embraer S.A.
Share this article