EMEA Retail POS Terminal Market Study 2021: Focus on Grocery, Pharmacy, Superstores, Mass Merchants, Department Stores, Specialty Category Killers, Specialty, Convenience/Gas, Hospitality

DUBLIN, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EMEA Retail POS Terminal Market Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes country by country shipments, installed base, forecasts and trends for the electronic point-of-sale terminal market in EMEA.

Continued COVID impacts affected overall POS shipments for 2020, but growth is in the future for 2021 and beyond.

Challenges still remain but increasing oil prices are improving economic conditions for parts of Europe/Middle East/Africa region continue to cause fluctuations in the POS Market. Despite the ugly Brexit, the speed at which the UK is opening in comparison to the rest of Europe will make the UK the unlikely star in 2021.

More than just numbers without explanation, this report goes deep into a discussion of retailing in the countries and segments to reveal the forces that are shaping EPOS purchase decisions. We believe it is important for our customers to not only see numbers but understand the market behind the data so as to make more informed decisions for the future.

Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the market in 2020 and those that will help form market decisions in the future. It also includes forecasts for shipments through 2025.

Highlights

Along with the general retail environment for each country/region, we discuss the country by country shipments, installed base, and forecasts for the following retail market segments:

Food/Grocery

Drug Stores

Superstores/Warehouse Clubs

Mass Merchants

Department Stores

Specialty Category Killers

Specialty Others

Convenience/Gas

Hospitality

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION

1. TRENDS, DRIVERS & BARRIERS

2. EMEA MARKET OVERVIEW

2.1 POS Shipment History and Forecast

2.2 POS Installed Base History and Forecast

3. GERMANY

3.1 Retail Overview

3.2 POS Shipments History

3.3 POS Installed Base History

4. FRANCE

5. UNITED KINGDOM (UK)

6. ITALY

7. BENELUX

8. SCANDINAVIA

9. SPAIN

10. AUSTRIA/SWITZERLAND

11. RUSSIA

12. OTHER EMEA

