Emily Smith Joins Vanguard Renewables as Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard Renewables, a U.S. leader in renewable natural gas, announced today the appointment of Emily Smith as its Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to joining Vanguard Renewables, Ms. Smith served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Operations at Energy Recovery, Inc., where she led the company's manufacturing, procurement, quality assurance and safety operations, as well as its corporate development and marketing teams. Ms. Smith previously served as Vice President of Corporate Development, Vice President of Marketing, and Director of Financial Planning & Analysis with Energy Recovery. She also previously served as a Controller for Aegion Corporation and an Analyst with Merrill Lynch Investment Banking. Ms. Smith is a graduate of Northwestern University and the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Business where she earned an MBA in Finance and Strategic Management.

"As Vanguard Renewables continues to accelerate its growth, Emily's inimitable experience in finance, operations, and corporate strategy within the energy market will play a critical role in making our daring ambitions a reality," said Joel Gay, Chief Executive Officer of Vanguard Renewables. "Emily is a proven business leader with an impressive record of success. She will be vital to advancing our aggressive growth plans which will deliver value-generating, low-carbon energy solutions across the United States."

"I'm tremendously excited to be joining Vanguard, a company at the forefront of tackling critical global issues, as we continue to create substantial value for all of our stakeholders," Ms. Smith said. "The world looks to meet increasingly ambitious climate goals and Vanguard Renewables can accelerate these efforts through our industry-leading development of renewable energy projects that repurpose and lessen waste, reduce emissions, and create carbon-neutral energy to power American businesses and homes."

Vanguard Renewables is the national leader in the development of food and dairy waste-to-renewable energy projects. The Company is committed to advancing decarbonization by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from farms and food waste and supporting regenerative agriculture best practices on partner farms. Vanguard Renewables owns and operates 6 Farm Powered® anaerobic digester facilities in the northeastern United States, has 10 new facilities under construction or in permitting nationwide, and plans to develop 100 projects by 2025. Vanguard has established renewable natural gas partnerships with national utilities including Dominion Energy and ONE Gas, and with its 14,500-dairy member cooperative, Dairy Farmers of America. In December 2020, Vanguard launched the Farm Powered Strategic Alliance alongside food industry leaders Dairy Farmers of America, Unilever, and Starbucks. The Alliance commits to developing a circular solution for food waste reduction and recycling, and the decarbonization of food supply chains and manufacturing. Learn more at vanguardrenewables.com .

