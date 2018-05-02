Employees and Nonprofit to split proceeds of sale of Gluten Free Bakery

The Bryan, TX bakery now has its gluten free products in 597 grocery stores and 36 restaurants, but Fries wants more people in the U.S. to have access to their gluten free hamburger buns, pita bread, cupcakes, cream puffs and 16 other products. Loving the business like a child, she knows it's time to bring in a new owner who can take it to the next level.

In a closed bid auction ending July 2, 2018 she is hopeful to find the right buyer that will enable the brand to continue to expand nationwide. Interested parties should go to www.BuyMyGFBakery.com. Knowing that it will take everyone's support to promote this search for the right buyer Fries is offering an additional charitable contribution as a finder's fee in honor of the person who refers the buyer. The new owner will be buying all assets, equipment, recipes and contracts.

Giving away the proceeds of the sale to the current employees and Celiac charities feels right to Fries and she credits her employees for their dedication and believes "Everyone deserves to have something wonderful happen to them." It would be wonderful if a new owner takes this company across the United States.

Contact: Denise Fries

Taylor Made Gluten Free Bakery, LLC Phone: 979-255-6295 Email: gfbakerymanager@gmail.com Website: www.BuyMyGFBakery.com

