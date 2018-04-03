Empower Health Services, LLC & Health Maintenance Institute of Illinois, Inc. Announce the Merger of Their Business Operations

AURORA, Ill., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Health Services, LLC (EHS) and Health Maintenance Institute of Illinois, Inc. (HMI) have announced today the merger of their business operations offering a complete suite of high-quality on-site wellness screenings, flu immunizations and health promotion services. EHS will acquire the assets, staff and customer contacts of HMI. HMI will continue as a division of EHS, utilizing the same systems and staff their customers currently enjoy.

HMI, founded in 1999, provides on-site health screening and health promotion services to corporations, local governments and school systems mainly in the greater Chicago area. Their presence as a high quality, high touch service provider resonates with their longtime customers.

Gary Fine, CEO and Founder of Empower Health Services commented, "We are pleased to combine resources with the HMI family to complement their wellness offerings with technology resources, expanded geographic coverage and economies of scale. We considered this acquisition solely based on the reputation and quality of Kathy Kye, Founder and President of HMI and her dedicated team."

"This represents a wonderful opportunity for HMI to grow and continue its work while providing exceptional quality client experiences," explains Kathy Kye. Our team looks forward to joining forces with such a passionate and dedicated quality company like EHS." Kye will join EHS as Vice President – HMI Wellness Division. Her entire team will also be joining EHS.

Gary Fine also commented, "EHS's acquisition of HMI provides a major growth opportunity for both our businesses through an extended service offering for our clients." The expanded business will serve hundreds of enterprise and government organizations across the USA.

About Health Maintenance Institute of Illinois, Inc. (HMI) – HMI was established in 1999 by Kathy Kye, MCHES. Predominantly serving the greater Chicagoland market for almost 20 years, HMI has grown its business as a wellness and health education company under Kye's leadership. Similar to the parent company, EHS, HMI has successfully implemented and developed wellness programs, including on-site wellness screenings and flu vaccination services. Shaped by the passions of Kye and her team, HMI has also developed a host of follow-up educational programs, including fitness and nutrition seminars, health incentive programs, and one-on-one consultations.

About Empower Health Services, LLC (EHS) – EHS was established in 2016 by Gary Fine, former Founder and CEO of Wellness, Inc. specifically for the purpose of providing clients and participants with the comprehensive health screening experience they had come to expect and depend on. On-site services delivered by an experienced and dedicated team of health professionals create the value difference EHS is known for. The independence, quality and flexibility offered to clients is vastly different from the cookie cutter approach to wellness screening services other large providers and insurance companies offer. EHS attracts customers that understand the value of offering their group access to comprehensive screening services, flu vaccination services, lifestyle assessments, and custom incentive program management delivered exactly the same way throughout the U.S.

More information about the wellness screening and health promotion services EHS offers can be found at the company website: www.empowerhealthservices.com

Contact info:

Name: Dave Hall

Organization: Empower Health Services, LLC

Address: 4255 Westbrook Drive, #223, Aurora, Illinois 60504

Phone: (630) 423-7139

Name: Kathy Kye

Organization: Health Maintenance Institute of Illinois, Inc.

Address: 2604 East Dempster, Suite 301 Park Ridge, IL 60068

Phone: (847) 635-6580

