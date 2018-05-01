Empowering Search With a Tap of Your Finger

FREMONT, Calif., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Company founder designed "Recently I..." to solve a key problem for his wife: How do we make searching the internet easier, maybe even fun?

New APP launched

Company founder designed "Recently I..." to solve a key problem for his wife: How do we make searching the internet easier, maybe even fun? Tap-to-Search - The solution, the design, removes a user's search-box input. Instead, prewrite the search strings. A user now, simply Taps-to-Search by Topics, Brands-shop, Quick search, Travel, News, Sports, YouTube and Trending searches.

"Recently I...(.com)" was developed in 2017 by Dale Schrodetzki, starting out in a spare bedroom he shared with his dog Boss. It was here, in the Silicon Valley suburb of Fremont, California, he set a goal to make searching the internet a simple task. A trouble-free way to help his wife navigate the web.

"I feel like I can never find what I'm looking for when I Search (the internet). Maybe that's just me...this isn't fun," his wife said… many times.

Tap-to-Search

The solution, the design, was to remove a user's search-box input. Instead, prewrite the search strings. A user (his wife), now, simply Taps-to-Search by Topics, Brands-shop, Quick search, Travel, News, Sports, YouTube and Trending searches.

Recently I's Tap-to-Search APP began with over 8,000 predefined, key search strings to help users fulfill their internet search.

Search choices have now expanded by 60% in the first few months of 2018. Layered subtopics : a user of the APP, can find their main topic, and tap or drill down to subtopics. | tap: engagement/ rings/ stone/ sapphire/

Share your Search - Social and Fun

Mobile users can share their search experiences, forwarding their results to friends and family by way of their messaging / text methods within their mobile* devices: Recently I... "found this new place to eat", "... could use some help finding a new dress", "... decided to finish my degree", "... saw this amazing sunset", ... ...

The "Recently I..." web-based, HTML5 platform is designed to operate an all mobile devices. Native APPs are scheduled for release in the Fall of 2018 | iOS, Android & Windows. *These APPs will include greater functionality and Social-User experiences, leveraging the unique operating systems of mobile devices.

Recently I... Tap | Search | Share

