Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends
Nov 04, 2020, 08:00 ET
CALGARY, AB, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.81 per common share, payable on December 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 13, 2020. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the September 1, 2020 dividend.
The Board also declared the following quarterly dividends for Enbridge Inc. Preferred Shares. All dividends are payable on September 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 13, 2020. All amounts shown are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.
|
Common Shares
|
$0.81
|
Preference Shares, Series A
|
$0.34375
|
Preference Shares, Series B
|
$0.21340
|
Preference Shares, Series C
|
$0.15975
|
Preference Shares, Series D
|
$0.27875
|
Preference Shares, Series F
|
$0.29306
|
Preference Shares, Series H
|
$0.27350
|
Preference Shares, Series J
|
US$0.30540
|
Preference Shares, Series L
|
US$0.30993
|
Preference Shares, Series N
|
$0.31788
|
Preference Shares, Series P
|
$0.27369
|
Preference Shares, Series R
|
$0.25456
|
Preference Shares, Series 1
|
US$0.37182
|
Preference Shares, Series 3
|
$0.23356
|
Preference Shares, Series 5
|
US$0.33596
|
Preference Shares, Series 7
|
$0.27806
|
Preference Shares, Series 9
|
$0.25606
|
Preference Shares, Series 11
|
$0.24613
|
Preference Shares, Series 13
|
$0.19019
|
Preference Shares, Series 15
|
$0.18644
|
Preference Shares, Series 17
|
$0.321875
|
Preference Shares, Series 19
|
$0.30625
About Enbridge Inc.
Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which generates approximately 1,750 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.
