Encryption Software Market - Global Forecast to 2022

The encryption software market size is expected to grow from USD 3.87 Billion in 2017 to USD 12.96 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.4%.

The demand for encryption software is likely to be driven by various factors, such as proliferation in the number of cyber-attacks and the stringent government regulations and compliances that mandate the adoption of encryption among various verticals.

The encryption software market has been segmented on the basis of components (solution and services), applications, deployment types, organization sizes, verticals, and regions. The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and the solution segment is estimated to have the largest market size in 2017 in the market.

Professional services have been widely adopted by organizations, as these services involve expert consulting, support and maintenance, and optimization and training for cybersecurity. However, the managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as managed security vendors provide extensive reporting capabilities for validating the regulatory compliance with internal security policies for the users.



The disk encryption application is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2017. The importance of encrypting a disk is that, if the encrypted disk is lost or stolen, the encrypted state of the drive remains unchanged, and only an authorized user will be able to access its contents. The cloud encryption application is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



Encryption solutions and services have been deployed across various verticals, including Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); aerospace and defense; government and public utilities; healthcare; telecom and IT; retail; and others (manufacturing, education, and media and entertainment). The telecom and IT vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However, the BFSI vertical is estimated to have the largest market size in 2017.



The global encryption software market has been segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America, to provide a region-specific analysis in the report.



