Endeavors Names Adriana Wilson as Deputy Development Officer

SAN ANTONIO, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavors is pleased to announce the appointment of Adriana Wilson as Deputy Development Officer.

"We are delighted to welcome Adriana to the Endeavors team," said Endeavors President and CEO, Jon Allman. Adriana brings more than 10 years' experience in proposal and grant writing for multiple organizations of varying sizes. "Adriana is a talented negotiator with a wealth of experience and strong relationships with key stakeholders. Her development background will be crucial to sustaining Endeavors efforts."

Wilson previously served as Endeavors Director of Business Development from 2017-2018. Adriana played a crucial role in securing grant contracts with FEMA to provide Endeavors' Disaster Case Management programs in Puerto Rico. Endeavors arrived in Puerto Rico in October 2018 and has created over 373 direct jobs. Endeavors' services currently provide aid to victims affected by Hurricane Maria, with a goal to impact approximately 120,000 Puerto Rican homes.

Before Endeavors, Wilson was the Business Development Manager at United Medevac Solutions. While there, she was the sole person responsible for searching viable opportunities for the organization. In her new role as Deputy Development Officer, Wilson will work in close collaboration with Chief Development Officer, Aaron Javener and with national stakeholders to identify key opportunities that increase support for the organization's strategic priorities. Adriana will help guide Endeavors' Grant and Contract Managers in securing funding for current and future Endeavors' programs.

Wilson earned her Masters' degree in English from New Mexico State University and a Bachelors' degree from the University of Puerto Rico – Mayaguez. "I'm looking forward to collaboration across the organization to continue the vision of Endeavors," she said. Adriana will begin her appointment on July 22nd.

About Endeavors

Endeavors, a San Antonio based nonprofit, is a longstanding national non-profit agency that provides an array of programs and services in support of children, families, Veterans and those struggling with mental illness and other disabilities.

Endeavors serves vulnerable people in crisis through innovative personalized services. For more information on Endeavors programs and services, please visit www.endeavors.org.

Contact:

Shannon Gowen

Interim Chief Marketing Officer

sgowen@endeavors.org

210-431-6466 x 126

SOURCE Endeavors

Related Links

http://www.endeavors.org

