Endeavors Names Andrew Lorenzen-Strait as the Senior Director for Migrant Services & Federal Affairs

Andrew will lead a nation-wide team of dedicated professionals providing critical social services to migrants, including unaccompanied children, single adults and families. Mr. Lorenzen-Strait will also lead Endeavors' government affairs effort in the national capital region, advancing our mission and core values through Federal government program development and procurement opportunities in the nation's capital.

"We are fortunate to gain a leader with Andrew's expertise and vision," said Jon Allman, Endeavors President and CEO. "As we continue to grow as an organization, we are confident Andrew will support us in building better partnerships, transforming the communities we serve, and ensure our new programs and services are a first-class experience for the people using them."

Mr. Lorenzen-Strait has over 15 years of experience and is a recognized expert in migrant protection and advocacy. Before Endeavors, Mr. Lorenzen-Strait served as the Director of Children and Family Services at Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS). At LIRS, he oversaw a national network of faith-based and nonprofit partners that provide foster care and case management services to unaccompanied immigrant children. Before his work in civil society, Lorenzen-Strait started his Federal service as a Presidential Management Fellow for the U.S. Department of Justice and later served as the country's first national migrant Public Advocate within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"Throughout his career, Andrew has served diverse populations and is passionate and committed to the values, principles, and goals that align with Endeavors. We have plans to expand the way Endeavors supports migrants. With Andrew on our team, I know we will be able to provide so many with the support they desperately need," said Chip Fulghum, Chief Operating Officer at Endeavors.

At ICE, Lorenzen-Strait, as the ICE Deputy Assistant Director for Custody Management, led humanitarian programming in LGBTQ care, language access, religious services, legal access, mental health, disability accommodation, segregation oversight, parental rights, and trauma-informed care.

During his tenure at DHS and ICE, Lorenzen-Strait launched a new alternative to detention programs for individuals seeking asylum in the U.S. The Family Case Management Program (FCMP) tested whether providing access to holistic community-based services for eligible families released from DHS custody could mitigate flight risk and promote compliance with legal immigration obligations. Political leaders and immigration policy experts have regularly referenced the success of the FCMP as a way-forward for immigration enforcement.

"I have had a remarkable and fortunate professional journey - from my time advancing the rights and needs of migrants in the care and custody of the U.S. government to helping aid unaccompanied refugee children in civil society, I am now privileged to lead Endeavor's newest line of service. I am excited to deploy my tenacity, grit, and determination to take on new and challenging initiatives and produce high-quality results for these vulnerable populations," said Lorenzen-Strait.

Mr. Lorenzen-Strait holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of California at Irvine, a Juris Doctorate with an emphasis in child advocacy from Whittier Law School, and a Certificate in National Security Leadership and Decision-Making from the U.S. government. He is a member of the U.S. Supreme Court Bar, and in 2007, he was recognized by the Governor of Maryland as the state's Pro Bono Attorney of the Year for his legal aid activities in Prince George's County, MD. He lives near Annapolis, MD, with his husband, two daughters, and son.

ABOUT ENDEAVORS

Endeavors, a San Antonio-based nonprofit, is a longstanding national nonprofit agency that provides an array of programs and services supporting children, families, Veterans, and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters, or emergencies. Endeavors serves vulnerable people in crisis through personalized services. For more information, please visit www.endeavors.org.

MEDIA CONTACT

Shannon Gowen

Chief Marketing Officer

210-431-6466 x126

[email protected]

SOURCE Endeavors

Related Links

http://www.endeavors.org

