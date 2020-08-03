Endeavors Names Margarita Ochoa-Smith as Veteran Wellness Center Mental Health Director

"We are thrilled to have Margarita on board to help us progress in the health and wellness field. Endeavors Veteran Wellness Center offered services to our very first client this past week and we're excited to open our facilities early next year," said Jon Allman, Endeavors President and CEO.

Margarita Ochoa-Smith, LPC, LCDC, ADC, ICADC, is a native of El Paso, Texas, where she initiated her studies and a career denoting over 20 years of commitment to improving the lives of diverse and special populations. She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree (Magna Cum Laude) from Park University at the Fort Bliss, Texas campus. She also earned a Master of Arts, Clinical Mental Health Counseling – Academic Distinction, Chi Sigma Iota from Adams State University in Colorado. Margarita is a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor in the state of Texas and is also an International Certified Drug and Alcohol Counselor through the International Certification and Reciprocity Consortium (IC&RC) earning her reciprocity in multiple countries. Margarita has also received the designation of a Licensed Professional Counselor.

"We are very excited to have Margarita join Endeavors. Her breadth of experience is definitely an asset and we look forward to filling wellness gaps in the community," said Chip Fulghum, Endeavors Chief Operating Officer. Endeavors Veteran Wellness Center (VWC) will provide accessible, integrated health and wellness services that improve veterans' quality of life, their families, military dependents, survivors regardless of discharge status, and the care community.

Ms. Ochoa-Smith is a behavioral health professional who has served in multiple leadership positions in El Paso, Southern Colorado, and San Antonio. These include the Treatment Alternatives Collaboration Coordinator and Behavioral Health Treatment Court Coordinator overseeing behavioral health treatment program operations and administration processes for the first Behavioral Health Treatment Court in Southern Colorado. Margarita has also held the role of Clinical Coordinator and Treatment Director throughout her career. In these roles, she was influential in the accreditation process by JCAHO, CARF, and ACA. She has also managed compliance and QA audits - while coordinating budgets, contract –reporting, and fostering stakeholder relationships.

"I am both honored and happy to join the Endeavors Family – an organization known for its innovative approach to providing social services in distinct communities. I also welcome this opportunity to embark on the quest for continued clinical excellence for all those we serve intending to make a positive impact for generations to come," said Margarita Ochoa-Smith.

Margarita has created, developed, and launched programming for Jail Diversion programs, Residential Integrated Treatment Programs, Specialty Courts, and Outpatient Co-Occurring Programs. She has also trained and mentored team members in methodologies and processes to ensure program success and appropriate client services to include; developing culturally competent and holistic programming. She has served as an expert witness on a vehicular homicide trial and demonstrates an ongoing dedication to combating chronic behavioral health disorders locally, nationally, and internationally.

Ms. Ochoa-Smith had the privilege of representing the United States by invitation of the Organization of American States – Inter American Commission on Drug Abuse Control (CICAD) in Cuernavaca, Mexico, and Cartagena de Indias, Colombia. This international consultant role facilitated Margarita's opportunity to share her expertise in the social re-integration of a population impacted by trauma, mental health disorders, addiction, and anti-social behaviors. Ms. Ochoa-Smith received her Masters in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Adams State University in Colorado and Bachelors in Social Psychology from Park University in Missouri.

If you or someone you know needs virtual mental health services, counseling, and peer support assistance, please contact Endeavors Veteran Wellness Center by emailing [email protected] or call 210-431-6466. Learn more at www.endeavors.org/programs/veteran-wellness-center/ .

ABOUT ENDEAVORS

Endeavors, a San Antonio based nonprofit, is a longstanding national nonprofit agency that provides an array of programs and services in support of children, families, Veterans and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters or emergencies. Endeavors has served vulnerable people in need since 1969 through personalized services. For more information, please visit www.endeavors.org .

Shannon Gowen, Chief Marketing Officer at Endeavors

210-431-6466 x 126 | [email protected]

SOURCE Endeavors

Related Links

http://www.endeavors.org

