Endeavors Names Traci Gomez as Chief Development Officer

"I'm thrilled to have Traci join our team. Her breadth of experience and accomplishments will help us expand opportunities to serve more in need," said Jon Allman, Endeavors President and CEO. "Her proven track record of over 20 years of extensive experience leading successful development efforts will allow us to advance support for our work."

Gomez formerly served as Chief of Community Engagement for the San Antonio Humane Society. During her tenure, she led the shelter's multi-million-dollar annual fundraising campaigns. Traci's team most recently exceeded a $10 million capital campaign effort just before her departure.

Over her twenty-year progressive career, she was the President and CEO at the Children's Bereavement Center of South Texas, where she successfully engaged and stewarded significant individual gifts and built collaborative major fundraising campaigns in support of grieving children and their families in San Antonio. Traci also served as Executive Director at the YMCA of Williamson County before moving to San Antonio, where she married her husband, Roger, and lives with their two sons, Jackson and Grant.

"I look forward to stepping into this role and helping further Endeavors philanthropic efforts. With continued confidence from the community, Endeavors is poised to advance our resources in ways that will further benefit the people we serve," says Gomez. "Endeavors' programs and services have impacted thousands of lives. There is a tremendous need for local philanthropic support to help fill funding gaps and to position the organization for continued growth."

Gomez is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin, where she earned a bachelor's degree in psychology.

About Endeavors

Endeavors, a San Antonio-based nonprofit, is a longstanding national nonprofit agency that provides an array of programs and services in support of children, families, Veterans, and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters, or emergencies. Endeavors has served vulnerable people in need since 1969 through personalized services. For more information, please visit www.endeavors.org .

Contact:

Shannon Gowen

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

210-431-6466 x 126

SOURCE Endeavors

Related Links

http://www.endeavors.org

