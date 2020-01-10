Endpoint Security Market Study, 2019 to 2025, Analyzed by Solution, Mode of Deployment, Industry Vertical and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Endpoint Security Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global endpoint security market is estimated to grow at a significant growth rate of 10.1% during the forecast period.

Major factors that augment the market growth include rising need to manage and mitigate IT security risks, growing incidents of endpoint attacks, increasing penetration of mobile devices, and the increasing popularity of the BYOD trend across major industry verticals such as BFSI, government and defense, IT & telecom, retail, and healthcare among others.

However, the availability of cost-free competitive endpoint security solutions and the dearth of knowledge about internal threats are major restraining factors for market growth. Besides, increasing adoption of cloud-based security solutions is promising ample opportunities for market growth in the near future.

The report analyzes the global endpoint security market on the basis of solution, mode of deployment, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of the solution, the market is classified into anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and others. Based on the mode of deployment, the market is sub-segmented into on-premises and cloud end-point security. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, government and defense, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, and others.

Geographically, the market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America led the global market in 2018 owing to the presence of key market players such as IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Cisco Inc., and Blackberry Ltd. coupled with the increasing adoption of endpoint security services across major industry verticals in the region.

Furthermore, the global endpoint security market is influenced by the presence of several players including IBM Corp., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Cisco Inc., Kaspersky Lab Inc., and many others. These players adopt various strategies to capitalize on market growth opportunities.

Mergers and acquisitions, product launch, geographical expansion, partnerships, and collaborations are the majorly adopted strategies by the market players. For instance, in February 2019, Symantec Corp. announced the acquisition of Luminate for the expansion of its hybrid-based security product portfolio. Through this, the company aimed to extend the power of integrated cyber defense in the cloud generation with full access to protection, monitoring, and continuous visibility.

The report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global endpoint security market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global endpoint security market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global endpoint security market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

