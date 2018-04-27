Enel Generación Chile Announces The Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel Generación Chile (NYSE: EOCC), announced today that its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27th, 2018.

Enel Generación Chile is an electric utility company engaged in the generation and sale of electricity in Chile. We have 6,351 MW of installed capacity with 111 generating units. Our consolidated assets and operating revenues were Ch$ 3,6 billion (US$ 5.8 billion1) and Ch$ 1,635 billion (US$ 2.5 billion2) respectively, in 2017.

The document is available on Enel Generación Chile's website at www.enelgeneracion.cl in the Investor Relations Section, and can also be downloaded from the SEC's web page at www.sec.gov. Hard copies of this Form 20-F will be available in the coming days, to shareholders free of charge upon request.

For further information, please contact us:


Susana Rey M.

Head of Investor Relations

susana.rey@enel.com

(+56) 22630 9606

Catalina González S.

Investor Relations Senior Analyst

catalina.gonzalez@enel.com

(+56) 22630 9603


Gonzalo Juarez de la Rasilla

IR New York Office

gonzalo.juarezdelarasilla@enel.com  

+1 (212) 520 1025

Francisco Basauri M.

Investor Relations Analyst

francisco.basauri@enel.com

(+56) 22630 9585



Contact us at:
ir.enelgeneracionchile@enel.com

(1) Solely for the convenience of the reader, Chilean peso amounts have been converted into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of Ch$ 614.75 per U.S. dollar, as of December 31, 2017.

(2) Solely for the convenience of the reader, Chilean peso amounts have been converted into U.S. dollars at the average exchange rate of Ch$ 649.11 per U.S. dollar of 2017.

