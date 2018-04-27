Enel Generación Chile Announces The Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F

The document is available on Enel Generación Chile's website at www.enelgeneracion.cl in the Investor Relations Section, and can also be downloaded from the SEC's web page at www.sec.gov. Hard copies of this Form 20-F will be available in the coming days, to shareholders free of charge upon request.

Susana Rey M. Head of Investor Relations susana.rey@enel.com (+56) 22630 9606 Catalina González S. Investor Relations Senior Analyst catalina.gonzalez@enel.com (+56) 22630 9603



Gonzalo Juarez de la Rasilla IR New York Office gonzalo.juarezdelarasilla@enel.com +1 (212) 520 1025 Francisco Basauri M. Investor Relations Analyst francisco.basauri@enel.com (+56) 22630 9585





ir.enelgeneracionchile@enel.com

(1) Solely for the convenience of the reader, Chilean peso amounts have been converted into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of Ch$ 614.75 per U.S. dollar, as of December 31, 2017.

(2) Solely for the convenience of the reader, Chilean peso amounts have been converted into U.S. dollars at the average exchange rate of Ch$ 649.11 per U.S. dollar of 2017.

