Energía y Renovación (E & R) an Example of Best Practices

GUATEMALA CITY, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Social sensitivity is part of a company's best corporate practice. Energía y Renovación, (EyR) as a national company is deeply saddened by the situation that the country is currently experiencing due to the eruption of the Fuego Volcano on Sunday, June 10th. In light of this tragedy, we want to share a message of hope. In the face of difficult situations, we Guatemalans have always shown our resiliency, and it's because of this that we're certain that we can get through this together and support each other to overcome adversity. As a company, we will remain committed to contributing to the development of the country of Guatemala and its people.

Concrete actions with communities to contribute with their development through health, education, infrastructure and support the viability of rural electrification. San Andres and Pojom II are two projects from Energía y Renovación in San Mateo Ixtatán. Huehuetenango, Guatemala

Last Thursday, the Association of Generators with Renewable Energy (AGER), presented a 114 pages manual that collects the best actions of corporate social responsibility -RSE- developed by several companies in the renewable energy sector that excel for their best practices in different countries, among them the Guatemalan company Energía y Renovación, (EyR).

Included in the manual, there are three of the projects that Energía y Renovación (E & R) has been developing as part of their policy of generating shared value and have been acknowledged as reference in terms of good CSR practices in the communities of the municipality of San Mateo Ixtatán, a municipality that is part of the department of Huehuetenango, which is located 3 kilometers from the border with Mexico. In this area of the country, the presence of the state is weak, which causes ungovernability and insecurity.

The first project that highlights the manual of best practices of AGER refers to the Improvement in Access of Basic Services, today more than 300 families benefit from piped water as a result of the joint work between the community, the company and the support of the German Embassy.

The second project is focused on Health for Development, medical days, installation of a community clinic, delivery of medicines and development of laboratory tests benefiting more than six thousand people to date.

The third project consists of various programs in Education for Development, where more than 2,000 children have received instruction in environmental education; two schools have been donated; contributions have been made for computer labs and scholarships for computer courses; as well as the payment to 19 teachers in the three micro-regions where the project operates: Ixquisis, Yalanhuitz and Nuevo Triunfo.

Energía y Renovación, (EyR) promotes sustainable development in harmony with the environment and its projects are based on world-class practices in sustainable management of renewable sources, thanks to joint work with international entities such as the IFC and the IDB.

The vision of the company promotes the respect for diversity, cultural richness, environmental sustainability, openness to dialogue and the search for respectful consensus with the communities operating accordingly to local laws and regulations. In this sense, for more than seven months ago, the company has been participating in a Dialogue for Peace and Development, set up with the purpose of seeking a peaceful solution to the abandonment of the government and ungovernability in the municipality of San Mateo Ixtatán.

The table is integrated by the Central Government, Municipal Council of San Mateo Ixtatán, Representation of the organization "13 Democracy, Consensus and Development", Representation of the 23 communities of the north of San Mateo Ixtatán, the company Energía y Renovación, (EyR), and as observers, Bishop Monsignor Ramazzini and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

Energía y Renovación, (EyR) is committed to breaking the vicious circle of poverty in the area and serving as a catalyst for the virtuous circle of development by contributing to systematic and consensual change with communities toward sustainable development.

