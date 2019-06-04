Energy Asia (Hong Kong) Limited Launches New Power Plus+ Energy Solution

HONG KONG, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Asia (Hong Kong) Limited, a private Chinese-based company that provides commercial companies across Asia with renewable energy launched its newest innovative product earlier this year, Power Plus+, one of the industry's most advanced energy storage solutions.

The company was established in 2014 and had since been creating technology and servicing commercial companies with solar and energy products.

Power Plus+ has been designed to integrate within commercial companies' existing energy infrastructures, and the commercial battery storage units have inbuilt technology that regulates the flow of energy.

The new technological advancement includes features such as smart monitoring, which automatically switches when energy prices are at peak highs.

With its solar panels installed on unused business space such as rooftops, the new boards can transmit more power through photovoltaic systems into the onsite power plus energy storage unit.

"Since the company's incorporation, we have been pushing the boundaries in our research and development to harness energy through photovoltaic technology, ensuring we are capturing the maximum potential of energy. Power Plus+ has been a work in progress for the last 18 months. We plan to expand our services into Europe by 2020," commented Xie Feng, the Chief Executive Officer of Energy Asia (Hong Kong) Limited.

Energy Asia (Hong Kong) Limited provides clear turnkey energy solutions. Start saving money today, and take control of more affordable power. Reduce and eliminate potential blackouts or interruptions, making your business work longer.

Company Profile

Founded in 2014, Energy Asia (Hong Kong) Limited provides commercial companies with simple, clean and affordable energy.

We believe that companies now have an opportunity to harness energy cleanly and efficiently.

Media Contact

Huang Wei

Marketing & Media

Energy Asia (Hong Kong) Limited

press@energydevelopmentcorp.com

SOURCE Energy Asia (Hong Kong) Limited