Energy Evolves to Feeling Good 2022 Report: In-Depth Analysis of Global Market Trends, Players & Drivers

From relaxation shots to brain-boosting beverages with cognition benefits - the energy drink market looks very different than it did a few years ago. Energy needs are evolving beyond the physical to address mental and emotional needs as well. We explore this evolution in the food and beverage landscape to better understand what consumers are looking for and how to address their core needs.

This 2022 report takes a deeper look at the topic of energy globally, regionally, and across 23 individual countries to help companies better understand shopper concerns and attitudes allowing them to connect more powerfully with their targets and bring market solutions faster and more profitably.

Some of the many topics addressed within the report include:

An in-depth profile of key energy targets and sizes them across all markets.

Globally, where do energy related health issues fall in comparison to other health problems?

How often do shoppers choose foods/beverages to improve their energy level? Which markets/demographic groups stand out?

How important is energy level throughout the day? Globally, how does energy level compare to other key considerations for deciding what to eat at each daypart?

MARKETS INCLUDED:

NORTH AMERICA : USA and Canada

: and LATIN AMERICA : Brazil and Mexico

: and EUROPE : France , Germany , UK, and Russia

: , , UK, and MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA : Saudi Arabia , Turkey , and Nigeria

& : , , and SOUTH ASIA : India and Pakistan

: and EAST ASIA PACIFIC : Australia , China , Indonesia , Japan , Philippines , Thailand , South Korea , Malaysia , Taiwan , and Vietnam

TOPICS COVERED:

The Current Energy Market

Individual markets and demographics motivations for healthy eating

The importance of energy in food beverage choices

How often individual markets and demographics choose foods/beverages for energy?

The different needs that energy satisfies including physical energy, down energy, and mental energy

And more!

Energy in the Beverage Market

How often shoppers select beverages for healthful reasons?

The level of interest in energy benefits when selecting beverages

How often shoppers eat or drink Protein drinks, energy drinks, functional beverages, and sports drinks?

The Energy + Protein Connection

What Shoppers consider benefits of a high-protein diet

Level of interest in Protein and Plant Protein

Does the type of protein matter to our core energy targets?

Understanding How Energy Needs Change Throughout the Day

How important is energy level throughout the day? Globally, how does energy level compare to other key considerations (e.g., nutrition, taste, convenience, indulgence, etc.) for deciding what to eat at each daypart?

Unresolved Afflictions

20+ ingredients plotted on the HealthFocus International Ingredient Strategic Opportunity Quadrant.

Level of concern and incidence of energy related health issues including:

Tiredness, lack of energy

Stress

Sleep problems

Lack of mental sharpness/focus

Energy issues that shoppers are personally affected by:

Tiredness, lack of energy

Stress

Sleep problems

Lack of mental sharpness/focus

