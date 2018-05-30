Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting

The eight (8) nominees proposed by management for election as directors were elected by the shareholders of the Company by way of ballot as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld J. Birks Bovaird 23,419,100 98.49% 358,932 1.51% Paul A. Carroll 14,043,817 59.06% 9,734,215 40.94% Mark S. Chalmers 23,465,290 98.68% 312,742 1.32% Benjamin Eshleman III 23,087,199 97.09% 690,833 2.91% Barbara A. Filas 23,437,069 98.57% 340,963 1.43% Bruce D. Hansen 13,779,060 57.95% 9,998,972 42.05% Dennis L. Higgs 23,499,800 98.83% 278,232 1.17% Robert W. Kirkwood 23,164,847 97.42% 613,185 2.58%

At the Meeting, the shareholders also voted to approve the following three (3) ordinary resolutions by way of ballot:

Ordinary Resolution Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Approval of Amendment

and Extension of

Shareholder Rights Plan for a three-year term 22,975,787 96.63% 802,245 3.37% Approval of 2018

Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan for a

further three-year term 13,120,384 55.18% 10,657,648 44.82% Approval of Consulting

Arrangement and share

issuances thereunder 22,937,747 96.47% 840,285 3.53%

At the Meeting, on a show of hands, the shareholders also voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Company. Details of each of these matters are set out in the Management Information Circular of the Company dated April 9, 2018. A report of voting results for each resolution presented at the Meeting prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

