Energy Inspectors Corporation Named ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year 2018

LAS VEGAS, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Inspectors Corporation, a part of Ei Companies servicing the U.S. Construction Industry, has been named a 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award winner for its continued leadership in protecting our environment through superior energy efficiency achievements.

Energy Inspectors, an ENERGY STAR partner since 1999, has earned an unprecedented 12 consecutive EPA Partner of the Year awards for Sustained Excellence, and is being honored for its continued work national work in residential construction energy efficiency. The company earned its award by certifying tens of thousands of new homes annually for over 20 years, as energy efficient, from California to the Carolinas, for standards ranging from Federal, State and Municipal programs, to programs sponsored by Utilities and private above code construction organizations such as LEED and Build It Green.

"We would like to thank the Environmental Protection Agency for its continued efforts to improve the quality of American homes through the Energy Star program, and we are honored to be recognized for our work once again by the EPA," said Galo LeBron, Chairman and CEO of Energy Inspectors Corporation, and Ei Companies. "I would also like to thank the hundreds of employees that make up the members of our team at Ei Companies whose work is being recognized by the E.P.A. at the national level."

John Gillett, Energy Inspectors Corporation President, added, "We are grateful to all of our builder partners who employ the latest sustainable building measures to construct the highest quality homes possible. Speaking for our entire company, we give great thanks to all of our builder partners."

The 2018 Partner of the Year Awards are bestowed upon a diverse set of American organizations that have demonstrated continued leadership in energy efficiency. Winners hail from small, family-owned businesses to Fortune 500 organizations – representing energy-efficient products, services, new homes, and buildings in the commercial, industrial, and public sectors.

Energy Inspectors Corporation's accomplishments will be recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. on April 20, 2018.

For a complete list of 2018 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit www.energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Energy Inspectors Corporation and Ei Companies

Energy Inspectors Corporation, a part of Ei Companies, is one of the leading sustainability companies in the United States, certifying tens of thousands of residential, and commercial properties for energy efficiency, water conservation and indoor air quality annually. Energy Inspectors Corporation is a part of Ei Companies, a group of companies servicing the Residential and Commercial construction industries, offering extensive Engineering, Quality Assurance and Risk Management solutions for residential and commercial builders. Ei Companies include Energy Inspectors Corporation, Ei Engineering Inc., Ei Risk Management Inc., and Ei Design Inc.

The Ei Companies is headquartered at its LEED Gold facility in Las Vegas, NV, and has offices and operations throughout the United States.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the simple choice for energy efficiency. For over 25 years, EPA's ENERGY STAR program has been America's resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Join the millions already making a difference at energystar.gov. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Together, since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped save American families and businesses over $450 billion and over 3.5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity while also achieving broad emissions reductions—all through voluntary action.

