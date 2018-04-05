Energy Systems Provider PowerVerde to Supply Technology for Supercritical Water Oxidation (SCWO) Sanitation Project

Researchers at Duke University have developed a supercritical water oxidation (SCWO) sanitary treatment system. This system is the world's first reduction to practice of the SCWO technology for the intended purpose of bringing sanitary toilet facilities to people worldwide. It is estimated that 900 million people do not have access to sanitary toilet infrastructure.

PowerVerde was selected to design a 60 kWe expander for its demonstrated high-pressure capability, a prerequisite for operation at supercritical conditions.

SCWO is a known thermodynamic process that decomposes (oxidizes) solid waste to pathogen-free byproducts; clean water, carbon dioxide and nitrogen. The process occurs when the waste sludge is pressurized and heated above the supercritical state (218 ATM., 374 C). An exothermic chemical reaction uses the heating value of the sludge (15 MJ/kg) to heat the surrounding supercritical gas. For a village of 6000 people, it is estimated that 57kWe is needed as input for the sludge pump and air compressor components. Recapturing a major portion of this energy using PowerVerde's 60 kWe expander improves sustainability and the value proposition of the project. This is particularly important in non-grid connected locations typically found in under-developed countries.

