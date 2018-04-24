energybank Wins Plant Engineering 'Product of the Year' Award for the Third Consecutive Year

MANITOWOC, Wis., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, energybank LED technology has won in the Lighting category at the 30th Annual Plant Engineering Awards ceremony held April 16 in Chicago. OmegaLight® LED highbay joins the lineup of the award-winning energybank product suite winning Silver Product of the Year 2017. The energybank ThinLine® Architectural LED was winner of Silver Product of the Year 2016 and the model T® exterior LED was awarded Bronze Product of the Year in 2015.

According to Plant Engineering, "The winners of 2017 Product of the Year awards represent the best in new ideas to help plants run smarter, safer, faster and more efficiently." The awards recognize manufacturing innovation reflecting new ideas to solve traditional problems.

Made in the USA, the award-winning OmegaLight family of high-performance LED has patent-pending elements developed in-house by the energybank team.

"energybank and its ground-breaking products truly represent the best in American innovation," said energybank founder and CEO Neal Verfuerth. "This is the third award from Plant Engineering for energybank and validates what we mean by LED Done Right."

OmegaLight is the pinnacle of efficiency and the ultimate in versatility, designed to perfectly match supply to demand for maximum efficiency with programmable LED technology that delivers maximum foot-candles per watt consumed.

End-users and electricians alike appreciate the performance and ease of installation of the OmegaLight.

energybank is a Manitowoc, Wisconsin-based technology integration company specializing in designing and manufacturing high-performance LED with integrated controls and built-in IoT devices. LED Done Right®.

Contact:

Guy Peterson, VP Marketing & Corporate Communications

920-482-2648

gdp@energybankinc.com

www.energybankinc.com

