Engagement Ring Buying Tips and Trends for 2018

MATTESON, Ill., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Has warmer spring weather got you thinking about heating things up in your relationship? If you're ready to take the next step by getting engaged, Rogers & Hollands' Engagement Ring Buying Tips & Trends 2018 guide is for you! Written with the help of jewelry experts at Rogers & Hollands® Jewelers, the country's largest family-owned retail jewelry company, the guide outlines the five most important ring choices shoppers need to make, decision-making tips and 2018's top engagement ring trends. Read a synopsis below and the full article here: https://rogersandhollands.com/blog/post/engagement-ring-buying-tips-and-trends

A carat is a unit of mass equal to 200 milligrams and is used to measure the weight of diamonds and gemstones. Smaller carat sizes make for a more delicate look, while larger sizes tend to be flashy, statement making pieces.

Type of Center Stone: Will you choose the timeless traditional diamond engagement ring, or break the mold with a gorgeous colored gemstone? While diamonds continue to be the top choice, experts agree that 2018 will be the year of colored gemstone engagement rings with sapphire, morganite and aquamarine as favorites.

Stone Shape or Cut: There are at least eight different shapes of diamonds and gemstones. Which shape looks best can be affected by finger shape and size. Round diamond center stones are the most popular choice for engagement rings. Oval and pear cut stones will emerge as two of the most sought after shapes this year.

Stone Carat Size: A carat, equal to 200 milligrams, is used to measure the weight of diamonds and gemstones. Smaller carat sizes make for a more delicate look, while larger sizes tend to be flashy, statement-making pieces.

Metal Color: Will you choose yellow, white or rose gold for your band? Cool skin tones tend to favor white gold, the most popular metal, while yellow gold flatters warmer skin tones. Rose gold, a pink hued metal that compliments all skin tones, is trending now. Custom designs, incorporating new mixed metal colors, are also on the rise.

Ring Size: If you shop for an engagement ring as a couple, her ring size will be measured in-person. If you're shopping alone, or buying online, use Rogers & Hollands' ring-sizing guide to figure out what size is most likely to fit: https://rogersandhollands.com/pub/media/wysiwyg/filebin/images/RingSizer.pdf

Read the full guide here: https://rogersandhollands.com/blog/post/engagement-ring-buying-tips-and-trends. Visit www.fornowandforever.com to browse Rogers & Hollands' engagement ring collection and find a retail location.

About Rogers & Hollands® Jewelers (Rogers Enterprises, Inc.):

Rogers Enterprises, Inc. is a fine jewelry retailer operating 76 in-mall locations across 12 US states. Founded in 1910, Rogers & Hollands®, and sister company Ashcroft & Oak® Jewelers, is now the largest family-owned and operated retail jewelry chain in the country. The company's slogan, "jewelry created for now & forever," speaks to both the timeless beauty of its jewelry and its commitment to being a jeweler trusted by generations of families for over a century. More: http://www.rogersandhollands.com

Media contact:

Amber Smetana

192987@email4pr.com

708-679-7585

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/engagement-ring-buying-tips-and-trends-for-2018-300626235.html

SOURCE Rogers & Hollands Jewelers

Related Links

http://www.rogersandhollands.com

