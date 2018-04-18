Engility awarded $76 million in contracts to engineer and secure intelligence systems

"Sole-source awards, especially with customers conducting some of the most critical work in the nation, attest to the one-of-a-kind, differentiated solutions our talented people are delivering," said Lynn Dugle, Chairman, President and CEO of Engility. "Intelligence decision makers have a choice in who they trust to partner with them on their missions, and we are honored Engility has proven itself worthy of that trust."

In addition to intelligence analysis, systems engineering and integration, and cybersecurity, Engility will assist in core activities like modeling and simulation, mission operations, data analytics and software design. Many of the company's intelligence community capabilities will be on display at the upcoming GEOINT Symposium in Tampa, FL on April 23-25. You can visit Engility at booth 737.

Engility (NYSE: EGL), a $2 billion technology leader, has thousands of employees around the world working to make a difference. Our history of delivering results for the defense, federal civilian, intelligence and space industries spans more than 60 years. We provide leading-edge solutions and services on Earth, in space and across cyber by leveraging expertise in systems engineering & integration, high performance computing, cybersecurity, readiness & training, enterprise modernization and mission operations support. To learn more about us, please visit www.engility.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

