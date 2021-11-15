Engineering Services Outsourcing Market to grow by USD 187.99 bn from 2020 to 2025|17000+ Technavio Reports

Engineering Services Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Engineering Services Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position. Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Accenture Plc, Altair Engineering Inc., ALTEN Group, Capgemini Services SAS, HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., RLE INTERNATIONAL Produktentwicklungsgesellschaft mbH, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Engineering Services Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The cost savings from lower labor wages, reduced time to market, and improved access to emerging markets, growing focus on core competencies, and lack of in-house experts will offer immense growth opportunities for Engineering Services Outsourcing Market . However, factors such as the risk of intellectual property theft and misuse may threaten the growth of the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Engineering Services Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Key Regions

41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for engineering services outsourcing in North America. The large number of ESO agreements signed by US-based companies with service providers in low-cost countries will facilitate the ESO market growth in North America over the forecast period

Engineering Services Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Automotive



Consumer Electronics



Telecom



Semiconductor



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Engineering Services Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist engineering services outsourcing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the engineering services outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the engineering services outsourcing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of engineering services outsourcing market vendors

Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 187.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.57 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and Poland Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Altair Engineering Inc., ALTEN Group, Capgemini Services SAS, HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., RLE INTERNATIONAL Produktentwicklungsgesellschaft mbH, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download a free sample now to uncover highlights deployed by companies in the engineering services outsourcing market.

SOURCE Technavio