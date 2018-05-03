Carlsbad Facility Improvements with Cetane Energy

The facility includes more than 18,000 feet of rail track to accommodate unit train loading at the facility. The expansion will allow the facility to load up to 110 cars in one day, or 75,000 barrels of oil per day. Cetane also accommodates substantial transloading of sand, and segregated entry and exit lanes for crude oil will alleviate any congestion between commodities.

Robert C. Wright, President of Murex, said, "Murex and Cetane have worked closely with the BNSF Railway and Southwest Railroad to increase capacity of the Cetane crude oil trans-loading facility to one unit-train per day. We believe this facility offers a unique, long-term and economical takeaway opportunity for Permian and Delaware Basin crude oil production. We look forward to further expanding the Carlsbad facility to meet the distribution needs of our suppliers."

If interested in working with Murex or inquiring about third party shipping space at the facility, please contact Jeremy Mall, Director – Company Development, at 972-702-9670.

