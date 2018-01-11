S&P Dow Jones Indices And MSCI Announce Select List Of Companies Changing Due To Revisions To The GICS® Structure In 2018

S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI have decided to provide the full list of all securities affected by these changes to GICS Direct clients on July 2, 2018, rather than August 1, 2018 as previously announced. Updates to the list will be provided on August 1, 2018 and September 3, 2018.

In November 2017, S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI announced changes to the GICS structure to be implemented after the close of business (ET) on Friday, September 28, 2018 in GICS Direct.

Summary of key changes:

Communication Services Sector

The Telecommunication Services Sector will be broadened and renamed Communication Services to include companies that facilitate communication and offer related content and information through various media.

The renamed Sector will include the existing telecommunication companies as well as companies selected from the Consumer Discretionary Sector currently classified under the Media Industry Group, such as Comcast Corp and Naspers Ltd. It will also include select companies from the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Sub-Industry such as Netflix Inc. and TripAdvisor Inc. along with certain companies currently classified in the Information Technology Sector, including Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc.

Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Sub-Industry under the Consumer Discretionary Sector

The Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Sub-Industry will be updated to include all online marketplaces for consumer products and services. The Sub-Industry will include e-commerce companies regardless of whether they hold inventory, and include Alibaba Group and eBay Inc.

Information Technology Sector

Companies currently classified in the Internet Software & Services Sub-Industry such as data centers, cloud networking, storage infrastructure, and web hosting services will be moved to a new Sub-Industry called Internet Services & Infrastructure under the IT Services Industry. This Sub-Industry will include companies such as Verisign Inc. and Shopify Inc.

In addition, cloud-based software companies currently classified as Internet Software & Services such as Logmein Inc. and Nutanix Inc. will be reclassified as Application Software.

As a result, the existing Internet Software & Services Industry and Sub-Industry will be discontinued.

For more details regarding the upcoming structure changes, please visit www.spdji.com or www.msci.com.

The new GICS structure will consist of 11 Sectors, 24 Industry Groups, 69 Industries and 158 Sub-Industries.

