Tequila market in the US is a key segment of the alcoholic drinks market in the US. The demand for tequila is increasing in the US. The players in the market are introducing new products to cater to the demands of consumers in the market.



Technavio's analysts forecast Tequila Market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 5.13% from 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Tequila Market in the US for the period 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Tequila Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Beam Suntory

• Brown-Forman

• Juárez Tequila

• Patrón Spirits International

• Pernod Ricard

• Tequila Cuervo La Rojeña



Market driver

• Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions

Market challenge

• Fatalities caused due to alcohol-impaired driving

Market trend

• Increasing popularity of tequila among millennial consumers

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



