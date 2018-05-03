Vicente Quesada Joins Rokk3r Fuel Exo As General Partner

"I am proud to join Rokk3r Fuel EXO," Quesada said. "I am confident that my experience as both an entrepreneur and an investor will help assure the investments we make on behalf of our investors have a well-orchestrated plan to move through their life cycles effectively and efficiently."

Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, Quesada was High Yield Director in Santander Investments in London. He has been a Visiting Fellow at the Economy Department of Harvard University, as well as a professor at EGADE Business School at the Tecnologico of Monterrey, and at IEB (Madrid Stock Exchange). He has a Ph.D. in Business and Economics UNED-Harvard University, and Owners/President Management OPM Harvard Business School, EDP at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and is an Industrial Engineer ICAI. Quesada is also the author of two books, including "When Tech Meets Finance: A Roadmap for Digital Banking Transformation."

"We built this firm thoughtfully, knowing exponential technologies were changing the way all business is done bridging the Valley to the rest of the world," Quesada said.

The Rokk3r Fuel ExO ecosystem has a portfolio of core exponential organizations, including AdMobilize, SoStereo, Taxfyle and HYP3R (ranked one of the 10 most innovative companies in 2018 by Fast Company).

"Vicente is the rare combination of extensive institutional financial experience and a strong entrepreneurial track record," adds Jeff Ransdell, Rokk3r Fuel EXO Managing Director. "We are excited to have his intellectual firepower on board for those we serve. Technology has democratized information. As a result, creators and entrepreneurs are no longer making the journey to Silicon Valley like they once did. Instead, these creators are leaning into firms like Rokk3r's idea-to-exist ecosystem and receiving the expertise and investments they need to continue their march to larger markets."

ROKK3R FUEL EXO:

Rokk3r Fuel is a Miami-based, global venture capital firm that invests in exponential technologies on an international level, working with founders through a tested co-building strategy to help the next generation of innovators access the resources needed to grow. As the dedicated investment group connected to Rokk3r Labs, the firm uses a tested methodology of risk mitigated early stage investing by working with a global network of professional company builders and partners to incorporate venture intelligently into their investment portfolios. Rokk3r Fuel is committed to both early stage and later stage investing and is the largest exponential technology venture capital fund east of Silicon Valley. Visit http://www.rokk3rfuel.com.

For more information contact: Jared Shapiro (917) 553-4542 jared@TheTagExperience.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vicente-quesada-joins-rokk3r-fuel-exo-as-general-partner-300642349.html

SOURCE Rokk3r Fuel