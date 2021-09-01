Enhance Health Group Opens New Residential Mental Health Treatment Center: Eden by Enhance Health Group

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhance Health Group has expanded into the field of residential mental health treatment. The compassion and dedication that they bring to their outpatient services has now been brought into the walls of their inpatient facility. The desire to help people and concern for the wellbeing of others is the reason that Enhance Health Group has broadened its horizons and created its residential facility, Eden by Enhance.

Enhance Health Group Announces the opening of their Residential Mental Health Treatment Center: Eden By Enhance

About Eden by Enhance

The genuine belief that everyone can be helped has been carried over directly into this new residential mental health center. Eden by Enhance provides comprehensive, sophisticated mental health services. They have trained professionals that specialize in treating depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, personality disorders, schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder, and eating disorders.

At Eden by Enhance, they take a fresh, innovative approach to treatment and recovery. They incorporate cutting-edge therapies and holistic philosophies. Eden by Enhance doesn't just view success as the typical and ordinary crisis intervention. They view success in a much larger context of long-term happiness, health, and prosperity.

Eden by Enhance has many national accreditations. The program is accredited by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) an independent, non-profit organization. They are HIPAA compliant as well as having an Evidence-Based Practice. Their therapists use the latest evidence-based treatment approaches to ensure you have the most effective treatment available and possible.

Eden by Enhance is Here to Help

Eden by Enhance accepts most major insurance policies and they are here for you today. A team of dedicated healthcare professionals is eagerly ready to help you or your loved one heal through your mental health issues. Eden by Enhance is helping people every day improve their quality of living and giving people second chances. On the Web: edenbyenhance.com

