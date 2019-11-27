Enjoy Craft Brews to Save Species at BrewLights Dec. 12

WASHINGTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Top off your holiday celebrations with a merry night of beer and good cheer to benefit conservation at Smithsonian's National Zoo! Tickets are on sale now for BrewLights at ZooLights, powered by Pepco.

Join Friends of the National Zoo Thursday, December 12 from 6-9 p.m. to enjoy unlimited samples from 40 local breweries, all under the beautiful lights of Washington, D.C.'s favorite holiday tradition, ZooLights. For one night only, guests will have special access to animals at the Zoo's exhibits and animal houses, which normally are closed during ZooLights hours.

Panda Claws will mingle and pose for photos with crowds, while performers, such as carolers and a capella singers, will entertain guests. With pint glasses brimming, guests will stroll around the Zoo, admiring new light installations, including luminescent animal lanterns and a dreamy art installation, Entre les rangs, from Montreal.

BrewLights attendees will warm up while feasting on chocolate creations at a custom s'mores station, sponsored by Carvana. Snacks like popcorn and pretzels will be offered to complement the region's best brews.

Tickets are $55 for FONZ members, and $65 for non-members. In addition to enjoying access to exclusive spaces and unlimited beer tastings, guests can take home a souvenir light-up pint glass. Sober-driver tickets are also available for $40. Go to fonz.org/brewlights to purchase tickets now—use code PRBeer19 to get $5 off up to four tickets.

Sponsors: 105.9FM WMAL, AgFed Credit Union, Carvana, ESPN 630AM and Getaround

About Friends of the National Zoo: Friends of the National Zoo is the nonprofit partner of the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. For 60 years, FONZ has helped the Zoo save species by raising funds to support the Zoo's mission, providing educational and fun experiences, and inspiring members and guests.

