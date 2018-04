EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences

Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline One-on-One Day in New York on Wednesday, May 9

on Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. 14th Annual Hotter 'N Hell Conference in Houston on Tuesday, May 15

on MUFG Oil & Gas Conference in New York on Thursday, May 17

on MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference - Connecting the Value Chain in Orlando on Tuesday, May 22 , through Thursday, May 24

A copy of EnLink's operations report for the fourth quarter of 2017 is available on the Investors' page of www.EnLink.com. The first quarter of 2018 operations report will be made available on May 1 on the Investors' page of www.EnLink.com.

About the EnLink Midstream Companies

EnLink provides integrated midstream services across natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL commodities. EnLink operates in several top U.S. basins and is strategically focused on the core growth areas of the Permian's Midland and Delaware basins, Oklahoma's Midcontinent, and Louisiana's Gulf Coast. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC), the General Partner, and EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENLK), the Master Limited Partnership. Visit www.EnLink.com for more information on how EnLink connects energy to life.

Investor Relations: Kate Walsh, Vice President of Investor Relations, 214-721-9696, kate.walsh@enlink.com

Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Public & Industry Affairs, 214-721-9271, jill.mcmillan@enlink.com

