Enrollment Period For The Maryland Prepaid College Trust Extended To May 31

Now, Maryland 529 has made saving for college even easier by extending the enrollment period for the Maryland Prepaid College Trust (MPCT) to May 31, 2018. With the MPCT, families can lock in tomorrow's tuition at today's rates by choosing from a variety of affordable tuition plans and payment options.

According to a study by the National Center for Education Statistics, 65 percent of Maryland high school seniors choose to attend post-secondary institutions out-of-state.* With over half of high school students opting to enroll in out-of-state schools, parents need to save with a plan that allows for flexibility. MPCT account holders can use their savings at both in-state and out-of-state colleges and universities. Account holders can choose to start saving with as little as a one-semester plan and work their way up to a four-year plan. Maryland 529 also offers savings plans for community college and a "Two Plus Two Plan" for students who transfer from community college to a four-year university.

MPCT account holders are eligible for federal tax benefits. In addition, account holders and contributors with Maryland taxable income may take up to a $2,500 State income deduction per account, annually on their State taxes. The MPCT is also backed by a Maryland Legislative Guarantee which adds an additional level of assurance for account holders.

The deadline to enroll in the MPCT is Thursday, May 31, 2018. To open a MPCT account visit Maryland529.com/Enroll-Now and complete the online enrollment form. More information about the benefits of the Maryland Prepaid College Trust can be found at Maryland529.com.

Please read the entire Enrollment Kit carefully before deciding to enroll. The Maryland Prepaid College Trust Disclosure Statement provides investment objectives, risks, expenses and costs, Fees, and other information you should consider carefully before investing. If you or your beneficiary live outside of Maryland, you should compare Maryland 529 to any college savings program offered by your home state or your beneficiary's home state, which may offer state tax or other state benefits such as financial aid, scholarship funds, and protection from creditors that are only available for investments in such state's 529 plan.

*Digest of Educational Statistics, "Table 309.30," National Center for Education Statistics (Fall, 2016).

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enrollment-period-for-the-maryland-prepaid-college-trust-extended-to-may-31-300631920.html

SOURCE Maryland 529

Related Links

http://Maryland529.com

