Enter the Syracuse 60 Strong Calendar Contest: Celebrate Life After 60!

Anyone age 18 or older can nominate a friend or family member -- age 60 to 69 -- who has achieved remarkable levels of fitness, pursued a new hobby or given back to others in some way. Perhaps the candidate is fighting a chronic condition or caring for someone who is.

Here's how it works:

Log on to www.Syracuse60strong.com and submit an application form, 200-400-word essay, head shot and full-length photo by Monday, July 26 .

www.Syracuse60strong.com and submit an application form, 200-400-word essay, head shot and full-length photo by . Those who nominate winning candidates receive a $50 gift certificate.

Syracuse 60 Strong candidates must be between the ages of 60 and 69 on Sept. 1, 2021, and a resident of Onondaga, Cayuga, or Cortland counties.

Celebrity judges will select 12 winners who exemplify how life after sixty can be a vibrant and active time. Contestants are judged on their commitment to leading an active lifestyle, community involvement, volunteerism and how they are inspirational to others.

Winners must be available Wednesday, August 18, through Saturday, August 21, 2021. Questions? Email us at [email protected]. All proceeds from the calendar will benefit Alzheimer's Association, Central New York Chapter.

About Salt City Senior Care Advantage IPA

FamilyCare Medical Group is proud to announce the Syracuse 60 Strong contest in conjunction with the launch of Salt City Senior Care Advantage IPA, a program designed to provide seamless and greater coordination of care for their senior patients.

SOURCE Syracuse 60 Strong