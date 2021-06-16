Enterin to Present at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

PHILADELPHIA, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterin, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, announces that the company will be presenting at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Thursday, June 17 at 3:00 pm EDT.

Dr. Denise Barbut, Enterin's co-founder, President and CMO, will give the company presentation.

About Enterin, Inc.

Enterin, Inc. develops novel compounds that repair the dysfunctional gut-brain axis in patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Enterin, Inc. is pioneering the medical community's understanding of the link between infections, dysfunction of the enteric nervous system (ENS) and the early symptoms and progression of neurodegenerative disease. The lead compound, ENT-01, displaces membrane-bound alpha-synuclein (aS) aggregates from nerve cells in the ENS and improves neural signaling between the gut and the brain in preclinical models of Parkinson's disease and in human studies. Enterin, Inc. is now progressing ENT-01 through clinical trials in an attempt to reverse the neurological symptoms of Parkinson's disease. A second compound, ENT-03, reverses central insulin resistance, the central pathology in conditions ranging from obesity to diabetes to Alzheimer's disease. In animal models of Alzheimer's disease, ENT-03 normalizes memory and prolongs life. First-in-human studies will begin in 1H 2022.

