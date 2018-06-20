Enterome to Participate in the 2018 Microbiome Movement - Drug Development Summit in Boston

On June 20, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm EDT, Rodolphe Clerval will participate in a workshop entitled "Insights into Study Design & Analysis for Commercial Success in Microbiome Product Development." This workshop will review the techniques for study design within translational microbiome studies to help inform aspects within a discovery, pre-clinical and clinical setting. This will include perspectives on sample collection and storage, methodology for sample processing, data storage and interpretation, sequencing selection and clinical trial-design/execution.

On June 21, at 1:40 pm EDT, Dr Christophe Bonny will present an oral presentation entitled "Drugs from Bugs - Using Metagenomic Dataset Delivers Druggable Targets." The presentation will discuss proprietary methodology and tools Enterome has developed to collect innovative human microbiome information, the source of its bioactive molecules and targets discoveries. It will also outline how quantitative and functional metagenomics have been crucial to identify novel therapeutic candidates and set-up drug development programs.

The Microbiome Movement - Drug Development Summit is the industry leading forum that focuses exclusively on the development and commercialization of microbiome-based therapeutics. The event gathers experts in the field such key opinion leader's, senior drug developers, microbiome-technology experts and breakthrough researchers to discuss the critical challenges in microbiome-based product development and translate the human microbiome into simply effective medicines.

About Enterome

Enterome is pioneering the development of novel pharmaceuticals and diagnostics to support personalized therapies in microbiome-related diseases such as Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) and cancer.

Enterome is also leading the development of new industry standards in gut microbiome quantitative and functional analysis. This technology leadership allows Enterome to open up the new field of therapeutic target discovery in the microbiome in order to address significant unmet medical needs.

Enterome has established partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies and academic research institutes, including Johnson & Johnson Innovation/Janssen Biotech, Takeda and Abbvie in inflammatory bowel and gastro-intestinal diseases; and Bristol-Myers Squibb in immuno-oncology.

Enterome also has a 50/50 joint venture with Nestlé Health Science, called Microbiome Diagnostics Partners, focused initially on the development of novel microbiome-based diagnostics for IBD and liver diseases.

The Company was established in 2012 in Paris (France) to develop the discoveries made by the INRA metagenomic platform and is backed by leading venture capital investors (Seventure Partners, Lundbeckfonden Ventures, Health for Life Capital, Omnes Capital and Principia) and strategic investors (BMS, Nestlé Health Science, Shire and INRA Transfert).

Additional information about Enterome is available through its website: www.enterome.com

Media Contacts



Pierre Belichard, CEO

pbelichard@enterome.com



Media relations

Mark Swallow / Marine Perrier / David Dible

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Tel. +44-207-638-9571

enterome@citigatedewerogerson.com



Investor relations

Lisa Pavelka

Rx Communications Group

Tel. +1-917-843-0223

lpavelka@rxir.com



SOURCE Enterome