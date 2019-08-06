Enterprise Asset Management Market, 2024 Opportunities in Integration of AI and Drones with EAM

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Asset Management Market by Component, by Deployment Type, by Enterprise Size, by Industry, by Geography Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The enterprise asset management (EAM) market is projected to generate a revenue of $8.7 billion by 2024, advancing at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period 2019-2024



Across the globe, the major factors responsible for the growth of the market are increasing demand for effective utilization of assets, improved return on assets, and controlling procurement and management expenses.



On the basis of component, the enterprise asset management market is classified into service, software, and solution. The software category is further divided into linear assets, non-linear assets, field service management (FSM), and asset maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). Among these, in 2018, the linear assets division dominated the market with the largest revenue share. This can be ascribed to the increasing requirement for controlled management of large railway line, power line, oil and gas pipeline, road, and drainage and facility networks.



Based on deployment type, the enterprise asset management market is fragmented into cloud-based and on-premises deployment. Of these, the market for cloud-based deployment is expected to record faster growth during the 2019-2024 period. In an enterprise, cloud-based EAM facilitates users to access personal data anytime from anywhere. Due to no upfront hardware cost associated with cloud deployment, small and medium enterprises are preferring this solution, as they are eager to enter the market quickly with less investments.



Now, based on enterprise size, the enterprise asset management market is categorized into small and medium enterprises (SME), and large enterprises. The SMEs category is predicted to record the faster growth during the 2019-2024 period, as these are rapidly deploying EAM software to maintain their assets and improve their operational efficiency. Further, to meet the need for domain-specific technical personnel, SMEs are inclining toward EAM software.



To calculate productivity and efficiency, an organization uses the asset turnover ratio. The deployment of EAM for asset utilization management consists of asset inventory tracking, invoice payment trends checking, maintenance agreement management, and invoice and funding information examination. Via these processes, the EAM software creates a set of reports, which helps decision makers compare expected billing and invoice amounts, see each asset or group of assets, and inspect unusual activity to minimize fraud and waste. Therefore, with the increasing demand for effective utilization of assets from enterprises, the EAM market is witnessing growth on a global ground.



The primary aim of an organization is increasing its profits by minimizing the procurement and maintenance costs generated during the manufacturing process. EAM can cut the maintenance costs by keeping a check on operations and giving correct information on capital investment decisions. The surging need of organizations to reduce their procurement and maintenance costs is augmenting the demand for EAM, worldwide.



Market Dynamics



Trends

Integration of IoT and mobility with EAM

Inclination toward cloud-based EAM

Drivers



Reduced maintenance and procurement expenses

Increasing adoption of EAM for effective utilization of assets

Improved return on assets (ROA)

Restraints



High implementation cost for SMEs

Opportunities



Integration of AI and Drones with EAM

Companies Mentioned



Schneider Electric SE

Oracle Corporation

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

SAP SE

ABB Ltd.

Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS) AB

MRI Software LLC

CGI Group Inc.

Infor Inc.

Ramco Systems Limited

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Bentley Systems Incorporated

AssetWorks LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vbdl79

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

